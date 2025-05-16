The Raja Saab teaser starring Prabhas set to release on THIS date; REPORT
As per the latest buzz, Prabhas starrer horror comedy The Raja Saab’s teaser is set to be unveiled soon. Here are the details!
Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab has been in the making for quite some time, with fans eager for an update. Now, the makers seem to be ready to drop a teaser for the same as well.
As per a report by 123Telugu, The Raja Saab’s much-awaited teaser is slated to release by the end of May 2025. While the movie’s official release date is yet to be unveiled, we might get a date soon.
ALSO READ: PIC: Rajinikanth meets Padakkalam team in his vanity van during Jailer 2 shoot in Kerala