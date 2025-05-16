Rani Mukerji joins King Cannes 2025 Ramayana Hera Pheri 3 Paresh Rawal Dahaad 2 Vvan release date Dostana 2 on big screen in 2026 end Aamir Khan Gauri Spratt Dipika Kakar Surbhi Jyoti

The Raja Saab teaser starring Prabhas set to release on THIS date; REPORT

As per the latest buzz, Prabhas starrer horror comedy The Raja Saab’s teaser is set to be unveiled soon. Here are the details!

By Goutham S
Published on May 16, 2025  |  05:02 PM IST |  4K
The Raja Saab teaser starring Prabhas set to release on THIS date
The Raja Saab teaser starring Prabhas set to release on THIS date (PC: The Raja Saab, X)

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab has been in the making for quite some time, with fans eager for an update. Now, the makers seem to be ready to drop a teaser for the same as well.

As per a report by 123Telugu, The Raja Saab’s much-awaited teaser is slated to release by the end of May 2025. While the movie’s official release date is yet to be unveiled, we might get a date soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PIC: Rajinikanth meets Padakkalam team in his vanity van during Jailer 2 shoot in Kerala

Credits: 123Telugu
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a content writer at Pinkvilla with a passion for crafting compelling narratives. Outsid...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles