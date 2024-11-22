Thekku Vadakku OTT Release: When and where to watch Vinayakan & Suraj Venjaramoodu's Malayalam satirical drama

Thekku Vadakku is one such widely appreciated Malayalam satirical drama, that was released on the silver screens on October 4, 2024. The film received mixed responses from audiences and critics, and even scored a fair number at the box office. After a long week of theatrical run, the film is now up for its OTT release, streaming digitally from November 22, 2024.

Well, the Malayalam comedy flick starring talented actors like Vinayakan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vineeth Viswam, and Melvin G Babu amongst others will air on the OTT platform Manorama Max from today, November 22.

With the digital release, the makers anticipate gathering a larger audience base and viewership, as the film’s charm is set to swoon everyone on the smaller screen.

Directed by Prem Shankar, the film offers a fresh take on representing the quiet and secluded life of the rural landscape, with intriguing and uniquely woven characters who bring out each emotion and expression in finesse.

The light-hearted plot of the film tinged with an essence of bitter rivalry revolves around the tale of a retired engineer and a rice mill owner, who fight for the ownership of a piece of land.

The protagonist, an ordinary man working at a notary goes on with his routine life, dealing each day as it comes. His life turns into a completely new chapter when his rival enters and challenges this very ordinary and mundane existence.

Thekku Vedakku also underlines the aspect of quirkiness, as each character has its build-up complex, having piqued the interest of many.

The story of Thekku Vadakku is written by Ragesh Narayanan, and produced by Anjana Philip, along with Philip Zacharia and V. A. Shrikumar. The cinematography is conducted by Sam C.S.

