Throwback: Kajal Aggarwal addressed link-up rumors and revealed not ‘crossing the border’ with her male co-stars

Kajal Aggarwal has been one of the most successful divas in South cinema, an actress whose pairing with every lead actor on-screen has been heaped with appreciation. However, despite being in the film world, she vowed to never cross a certain border with her co-stars, thereby avoiding any possibilities of attraction towards them. Throwback to the time when the diva talked about the same.

In one of her older interviews with TOI back in 2013, Kajal Aggarwal was asked if young actresses like her, who are both beautiful and successful, ever felt attracted to any of her co-stars. To this, the diva responded that she follows a certain principle at work, and no matter what she never crosses a certain line with her co-stars.

She said, “It’s very natural, but I don’t cross the border with my co-stars. In fact I don’t even become friends with them. If they are visiting Mumbai, I could invite them home for lunch, but not more than that.”

Moving on, she even spilled beans on the number of serious relationships she has had, and how both were with people from outside the film industry. However, one of her last relationships did not work out, as she was unable to churn out the required amount of time and mental space for the same.

Kajal said, “I have had two serious relationships in my life so far, one before I became an actor and one after, and both were with people outside the industry. The last relationship did not work out as you need to give a relationship some time and be physically present and that was not possible since I did not have the time.”

Besides talking about her personal life, Kajal Aggarwal also addressed the tag of being considered a lucky charm for all of her films. She agreed to the claim, adding how most of her films were superhits.

She was then asked if she faced any struggles whatsoever to reach up to this level in her career. In response, the Magadheera star called herself lucky for never having to struggle for getting a break in films or even facing the brunt for financial issues.

She went on to reveal how that the only time when she ever cried over her life was due to boyfriend problems and added how it is very difficult for her to perform emotional scenes, as she can scarcely think of any reference moment of sorrow in her life to hinge on to.

Well, fast forward to now, Kajal Aggarwal is indeed enjoying the best chapters of her life. She is married to the man of her dreams Gautam Kitchlu and the two of them is blessed with a son Neil.

On the work front, Kajal has a few films lined up, including Indian 3, Uma, Kannappa and Sikandar.

