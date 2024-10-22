Throwback to when Chiyaan Vikram said his wife didn't support his career: 'She used to say I hope your films don't work'

Chiyaan Vikram, who grabbed attention by delivering a blockbuster performance in his last movie Thangalaan, is a complete family man in real life. The actor has been married to Shailaja Balakrishnan for over three decades now and the couple shares two kids. Although the star wife maintains a very low social profile and is spotted in rare public appearances, Chiyaan Vikram once spoke about his wife in a throwback interview. The Ponniyin Selvan actor appeared in an episode of Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channel and opened up about his interfaith marriage, how they are opposites, recalled his first meeting with his wife Shailaja, and more.

Chiyaan Vikram mentioned that he was on ‘crutches’ when he first met his wife. As per a report in TOI, he was hospitalized after breaking his leg. Further, the actor said that while his mother helped him recover from whatever happened to him in his childhood, after marriage it was his wife who made him who he is today.

Moreover, the actor also spoke about how initially his wife did not want him to pursue acting. Chiyaan Vikram said, “She wanted me to leave the cinema. Because her family has poets and scholars, and I am just an actor. In the very beginning, she was trying to change me and I said no, listen, let's get this straight; that is my first love and you are the second. At times she used to say, I hope your films don't work. Now she is obsessed.”

In addition, the actor talked about how he and his wife Shailaja navigated through their differences; the Thangalaan actor said, "You don’t think of it as a habit, but you become so used to the other person that you can’t be without them."

For the unversed, Chiyaan Vikram and his wife Shailaja met in the late 1980s and exchanged wedding vows in 1992 at a Guruvayoor Temple in a mass wedding. The power couple shares two kids—one daughter and a son. Chiyan Vikram and Shailaja first embraced parenthood in 1993 with their daughter Akshita and later in 1997, they welcomed their son Dhruv.

