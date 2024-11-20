Who is AR Rahman's wife Saira Banu? Here's everything you want to know about the Philanthropist who parted ways with Oscar-winning composer

AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have mutually decided to part ways after 29 years of marriage. Their children have also addressed the matter and requested for privacy during this challenging time. While we discuss the reason behind the music icon's separation, let's take a moment to learn more about Saira Banu.

Who is Saira Banu?

Saira Banu was born into an upper-middle-class family on December 20, 1973, in Gujarat's Kutch. She belonged to a culturally rich family who believed in their values and traditions. Following their footsteps, Saira was actively involved in noble causes to help the society. Throughout her life, she has supported AR Rahman and his philanthropic efforts, particularly in community development.

Despite all the limelight, Saira preferred to keep her personal life private. The couple rarely attended any high-profile events together. However, they were last spotted at the Ambani wedding.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman and Saira were a match made in heaven. In an old interview, the composer revealed that in 1994, he went to his mother and expressed the desire to get married. Fortunately, his mother and sister visited a shrine in Chennai where they met with Saira's family.

AR Rahman first met Saira on his 28th birthday. After a brief conversation, they decided to tie the knot. On March 12, 1995, the couple got married in the presence of their family members and loved ones.

Advertisement

AR Rahman and Saira Banu announce separation

AR Rahman took to his social media handle X to announce that he and Saira Banu have decided to call it quits. He wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter."

Take a look at his post below:

On the other hand, Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, confirmed that due to an emotional strain in their marriage, they decided to part ways. The decision was taken after much consideration and understanding. Meanwhile, the couple has three kids together: Ameen, Khatija and Raheema.

ALSO READ: Netizens REACT as AR Rahman uses 'ARRSairaaBreakup' hashtag to announce separation from wife Saira Banu