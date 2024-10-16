Prithviraj Sukumaran Birthday: Wife Supriya Menon says 'You are truly the Goat in our lives' as she showers love with a beautiful PIC

It's a special day for Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran as the actor has turned 42 today. On the special occasion, his wife Supriya Menon shared an unseen picture with her husband and penned a romantic birthday wish. Check out the post below!

Sharing the picture, the star wife wrote, “Happy birthday P! Here’s to many more birthdays together where we eat lots of cake and make happy memories! You are truly the Goat in our lives! We love you!”

In the picture, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon look adorable as they pose together with bright smiles on their faces. While the Aadujeevitham actor looks dapper as always in a formal look, Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen wearing a white pantsuit with a blue shirt underneath.

The actor completed his look by pairing his outfit with brown shoes and classic sunglasses. On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife Supriya looked gorgeous as she donned a traditional one-piece dress and paired it with a dupatta.

For those who are not aware, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon are opposites when it comes to professions. Supriya was a journalist with a renowned media house, while Prithviraj as we know is an actor and a filmmaker. The duo met, fell in love, and exchanged wedding vows after 4 years of relationship. After three years of marriage, Prithviraj and his wife Supriya embraced parenthood and welcomed their daughter, Alankrita Menon Prithviraj, in 2014.

Legendary actors Mammootty and Mohanlal also took to social media to share their birthday wishes for the actor. Check out their posts!

Meanwhile, on Prithviraj’s birthday, his first look from his upcoming film L2: Empuraan was shared. Through a post on the official X, the makers shared a captivating poster featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character of Zayed Masood from the movie.

In the poster, he is seen as a commando with a bulletproof vest and wielding a gun. Moreover, the makers described Prithviraj’s character as the ‘Emperor’s General’ who is ‘forsaken by God and nurtured by the devil’.

L2: Empuraan will feature Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead characters. Besides them, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Arjun Das, Fazil, Shine Tom Chacko, and many others will be seen in supporting roles.

