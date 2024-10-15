Throwback to when Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed if she would ever do another item song after Oo Antava

Allu Arjun’s collaboration with Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise emerged as an instant blockbuster hit at the box office in 2021. People loved everything about the film; one of the biggest highlights of the film was Samantha’s special appearance in the song Oo Antava. The song proved to be a banger with some sizzling moves by Samantha and Allu Arjun. Even after 3 years of its release, the craze for Oo Antava has not died down. But will we ever see the Eega actress in another special item number in the future? Well, Samantha herself revealed in a throwback interview.

In a throwback interview with India Today, Samantha appeared for a candid conversation and played the popular Rapid Fire game. The actress was asked to reply with Oo Antava for ‘yes’ and Oo Antanu for ‘No’. Reacting to whether Samantha Ruth Prabhu will ever do another item song in the future, the stunner replied by saying Oo Antanu, which means a no.

Further, during the same segment, she was asked if she has a crush on Allu Arjun, to which she smiled and said, “Bordering on Crush,” while saying he has huge respect for Shah Ruk Khan but can’t call that a crush. Another highlight of the conversation has to be when Samantha denied when asked if she liked being single.

In yet another interview, Samantha had once opened up about how everyone around her, including her closest family and friends, had asked him not to do an item song, reasoning her then-recent separation from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Advertisement

As quoted by Hindustan Times, she said, "When I was offered ‘Oo Antava’, it was in the middle of the separation. After the announcement came, every well-wisher and every family member was like, ‘You will sit at home; you will not do an item song just when you have announced the separation.' Even my friends, who always encouraged me to challenge myself, told me, ‘Do not do an item song.' But I was like, ‘Ok, I am doing it.’”

ALSO READ: TJ Gnanavel INTERVIEW: 'Needed someone who could be of equal or overpower stature of Rajinikanth sir,' says Vettaiyan director about Amitabh Bachchan