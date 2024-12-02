Sobhita Dhulipala’s ‘Mangalasnaanam’ ceremony; bride-to-be pays tribute to her maternal roots with THIS gesture

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s December wedding will be a complete traditional affair, paying tribute to their Telugu roots. The soon-to-be married couple has opted for an intimate celebration; that is the epitome of the colorful culture that they belong to! And recently, as the duo rang in their haldi ceremony, a.k.a. ‘Raata Sthaapana’ and ‘Mangalasnaanam’, a special detail from the same caught attention.

Well, in the pictures of their pre-wedding ritual, Sobhita can be seen enjoying being surrounded by her friends and family members. The actress decked up in a mustard-hued saree, which she draped traditionally. However, it was her stunning choice of gold jewelry that grabbed attention. Well, these are special heirloom pieces from the actress’ mother and grandmother, and Sobhita chose to wear them as a token of tribute to her family.

Check out her pictures here:

On a closer look at her pictures, Sobhita opted for a sleek necklace along with a rani haar. Layered jhumkas, studded a nose pin, and kadas on both hands amped her look manifold. The actress also wore a traditional bajuband or armlet to adorn her haldi look. A messy French bun and nude base makeup added stars to her special pre-wedding moments.

For the unversed, Sobhita and Chay are all set to get married on December 4, 2024, at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a place that has a deep connection to the latter’s family.

Well, the place was set up by Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, ANR, and the couple wishes to host their nuptials right in front of the statue of the latter, which is located inside the premises of the studio.

Chay and Sobhita got engaged back on August 8 after dating each other for nearly two years.

In other news, Naga Chaitanya’s brother Akhil Akkineni is also set to enter into a new phase of his life. While Chay will have a December wedding with Sobhita, Akhil and Zulfi Ravdjee, on the other hand, will get married in 2025.

