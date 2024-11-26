Samantha recalls father's comment, ‘You’re not that smart,' and why it led her to question self-worth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu comes across as one of the most powerful women in the acting fraternity, someone who has made her way to reach the top of the ladder with nothing but hard work and surpassing challenges. The actress recently opened up about her father, with whom she shares a strained bond. It also led her to seek validation and remain under confident about herself for the longest time.

Speaking with Galatta, Samantha Ruth Prabhu highlighted how it was his words of demotivation that led her to spiral around under confidence and insecurity.

In her words, “All my life growing up, I had to fight for validation. My father was kind of like... I think most Indian parents are like that. They think they’re protecting you. He actually told me, ‘You’re not that smart.”

The actress went on to add how her father commented that she received good grades in school just because of the poor education system and not due to her own merit. Samantha mentioned that hearing such judgements early on in childhood made her believe that she was indeed not good enough.

Moving on, the starlet highlighted that her father’s words remained in her conscience for a long time, leading her to actually believe that she was not meant for all the successes that came her way.

Advertisement

Samantha remembered the time when her film Ye Maaya Chesave became a hit, and everyone appreciated her; she wasn’t able to process and accept it.

The actress concluded that she used to be scared that people would no longer look up to her and might even find her lacking in any talent at all. She said, “It took me 10-12 years or more to realize I’m not perfect and never will be. But imperfect is pretty cool too.”

Samantha had once talked about her father, when she reminisced about a moment in her life when he refused to pay her bills.

Speaking with Karan Johar on his chat show, the diva revealed that acting was never her first choice, and she took it up because she did not have any other alternatives.

Samantha mentioned the life-changing moment when her father said he would not pay any more of her bills and loans. She also added that her family did not have enough money for her further education. As a result, she had to take up a film job.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: They should be worried, and that’s not my problem’: Siddharth comments on his film Miss You releasing around Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2