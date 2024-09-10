THROWBACK: When Jayam Ravi, Aarti Ravi met superstar Shah Rukh Khan at Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding

Jayam Ravi has turned a year older today, September 10. Amid the birthday celebrations, the actor recently made headlines with the announcement of his separation from his wife, Aarti Ravi, after 15 years of marriage. Despite the recent news, let's take a moment to look back at happier times, especially when Jayam Ravi and Aarti had their star-struck moment as they were photographed with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding in 2022.

Back then, Aarti Ravi shared a photo with Shah Rukh Khan and her then-husband Jayam Ravi on her Instagram stories. The former couple was seen posing in all smiles with the Jawan actor at the Nayanthara's grand wedding ceremony.

In the photo, Aarti exuded charm in a bright yellow saree with floral patterns. She accessorized her ethnic ensemble with statement jewelry and completed her look with a sleek bun. On the other hand, Jayam Ravi opted to wear a white veshti teamed with a white crisp shirt for the traditional South Indian wedding.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a beige blazer over a white shirt with black trousers. SRK complemented his look with a pair of dark-shaded sunglasses.

Check out the photo below:

Shah Rukh Khan attended the wedding of actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on June 9, 2022, in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. This high-profile event was notable not only for the couple's union but also for the array of celebrities who graced the occasion. Some of the notable guests included Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, Atlee, and others.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan co-starred with Nayanthara in Jawan, where she played the role of his wife and a cop.

Meanwhile, the recollection of this moment comes as Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi have parted ways. The Genie actor requested privacy for himself and his family during this challenging time, urging fans and the media to refrain from making assumptions or spreading rumors about the reasons for their separation.



