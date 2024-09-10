Top 5 must-watch movies of Jayam Ravi: Thani Oruvan, Something Something Unakkum Enakkum, and more

Jayam Ravi is celebrating his 44th birthday on September 10, 2024. Owing to the occasion, it is only right to revisit some of the must-watch movies he has been part of, offering some memorable performances.

So, here are some of the top picks from Jayam Ravi’s films that could be enjoyed on his birthday without any delay.

Top must-watch movies of Jayam Ravi

1. Thani Oruvan (2015)

Cast: Jayam Ravi, Arvind Swamy, Nayanthara, Thambi Ramaiah, Ganesh Venkataraman, Harish Uthaman, Sricharan, Rahul Madhav

Director: Mohan Raja

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Thani Oruvan is an action thriller flick that is a definitive movie in Jayam Ravi’s filmography. The movie directed by his brother follows the story of an IPS officer called Mithran.

The IPS officer along with his colleagues is trying to apprehend an evil genius and scientist called Siddharth Abhimanyu who uses illegal medical practices for his own gain. The rest of the film focuses on the cat-and-mouse chase between them which has a stellar performance by Arvind Swamy. The movie was even remade into Telugu by the name Dhruva with Ram Charan and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

2. M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi (2004)

Cast: Jayam Ravi, Asin, Nadhiya, Prakash Raj, Vivek, Aishwarya, Deepu, Subbaraju, Manobala

Director: Mohan Raja

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Where to watch: Sun NXT

A Tamil sports dramedy that will leave you in splits with emotions and instances of romance is the 2004 film M Kumaran Son Of Mahalakshmi. Being the remake of Ravi Teja starrer Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, the film focuses on the life of Kumaran, a passionate kickboxer.

Despite having a special bond with his mother, the latter hates her son’s passion, being the same as his estranged father. However, things take a turn when his mother asks him to meet his dad in Malaysia as she lies on her deathbed. The rest of the movie focuses on how the guy reconnects with his father.

3. Ponniyin Selvan I & II (2022, 2023)

Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj

Director: Mani Ratnam

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10 & 7.3/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ponniyin Selvan I and II are two films in a movie series featuring an epic fictional historical tale of Chola King Arulmozhi Varman (Rajaraja I). The film which is based on the novel of the same name has Jayam Ravi playing the title role with a multi-starrer lead cast.

The movie which is told in two parts dramatizes the life of the Chola king from his princely years and how various forces are aligning against their empire to create an unjust and political uprising.

4. Santosh Subramaniam (2008)

Cast: Jayam Ravi, Genelia Deshmukh, Prakash Raj, Santhanam, Prem G, Srinath, Sathyan, Geetha

Director: Mohan Raja

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Santosh Subramaniam is a romantic comedy film that focuses on the tale of a young man who is constantly coddled by his father and never left to be independent. This leads to him feeling suffocated but receives a sense of freedom upon meeting Hasini, a carefree and happy-going girl. The rest of the film tells how their relationship flourishes and whether his father would let him live a life of his own liking.

5. Something Something Unakkum Enakkum (2006)

Cast: Jayam Ravi, Prabhu, Trisha Krishnan, K. Bhagyaraj, Geetha, Richa Pallod, Santhanam, Cochin Haneefa, Manivannan

Director: Mohan Raja

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Something Something Unakkum Enakkum is a romantic drama flick that is the official remake of the Siddharth starrer movie Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana. The film focuses on a young guy from London who is returning to Tamil Nadu to attend his cousin’s wedding.

During his time in Chennai, he meets Kavitha with whom he has an initial animosity which later turns into friendship. However, soon they realize they have feelings for each other which gets complicated by their families' involvement. The rest of the movie focuses on how the guy tries to win over her family’s approval by living a life that he is unaccustomed to.

All these films mentioned here are only some of Jayam Ravi’s top movies which can be enjoyed any time. There are many more flicks which could be included in the same, celebrating the actor’s career.

