Who was Bijili Ramesh? Tamil actor dies of alcohol-induced liver issues and couldn't fulfill his last wish of working with Rajinikanth

Trigger: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual and his struggles with alcoholism.

The South Industry woke up to the disheartening news of the untimely death of popular Tamil actor and social media star Bijili Ramesh. The actor and YouTuber passed away at the age of 46 in Chennai this morning. As per several reports, Ramesh was suffering from some liver-related health issues and was already admitted to a hospital where he was declared dead on Tuesday (August 27).

In this article, we will discuss about Bijili Ramesh, his personal life, professional life, struggle with alcoholism, being Rajinikanth’s fan, and much more.

Who was Bijili Ramesh?

Bijili Ramesh became a popular face when he appeared in a prank video by a sketch group in 2018. The video went viral on social media and the actor became a social media star overnight.

After that, Bijili Ramesh was seen with Nayanthara and filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar in a promotional song. Following that, Ramesh bagged his acting debut in Tamil cinema with Natpe Thunai in 2019. He has appeared in several films like Natpe Thunai, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Ponmagal Vandhal, Aadai, and Sivappu Manjal Pachai.

However, despite his appearance, his roles were short and very brief and he did not secure a breakthrough in cinema. Besides films, Bijili Ramesh has also featured in a popular television show called Cooku With Comali.

Unfortunately, his alcohol addiction led to a downfall in his physical health which eventually led to his disappearance from the industry.

Bijili Ramesh idolized Rajinikanth; wished to work with him

Recently, Ramesh Bijili openly talked about his admiration for the legendary actor Rajinikanth. He said, "I wanted to act with everyone in films. But I couldn't. Especially my leader, Rajini (Rajinikanth). My biggest wish was to act with Rajini, sir. But that didn't happen."

Bijili Ramesh’s struggle with alcoholism

As per several reports, Bijili Ramesh had been unwell for the past few months. A few weeks ago, his family had also appealed to his colleagues from the Industry, seeking financial aid for his treatment.

In a report in Hindustan Times, the actor's wife had reportedly said, "My husband has completely failed his liver due to alcoholism. He was fine until last month. But suddenly he was out of breath. We first took him to Omandurar Hospital. It was then that he was diagnosed with liver and jaundice. He was treated there for 10 days. After that, we were admitted to Stanley Government Hospital for treatment."

Further, she added that the doctors had suggested Ramesh for liver transplantation but his chances of survival were less even after he had got a new liver. In several interviews, Ramesh also admitted to struggling with his alcohol addiction and facing many problems because of that. He also urged everyone not to take up alcohol and put their health on top of everything in life.

''I am unable to stand in one place. I just kept hammering away and had done many wrong things in my life before my marriage. My mistakes made me turn into an alcoholic. I urge my fans and others to take my example and stop consuming alcohol or any other bad habits that ruin health," he added.

Bijili Ramesh is survived by his wife and son. Pinkvilla wishes all the strength to his family to face the tough time.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. Besides, If you or your near ones are suffering from alcohol or any substance abuse then several rehabilitation helplines are available for the same.

