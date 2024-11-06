THROWBACK: When Major Mukund Varadarajan’s daughter Arsheya met with her 'Tamil Pasanga Uncle' Vijay, see PHOTOS

In today's throwback, we will look back at the time when Thalapathy Vijay met Major Mukund Varadarajan's daughter Arsheya in 2014. Not only did the actor visit her, but he also spent some quality time with the little one and brought a smile to her face. Amid the success of Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran, several photos of Vijay with Arsheya are going viral on social media platforms.

At the time of Major Mukund's passing, a tribute meeting was organized and attended by his family members. According to TOI, a Chennai-based activist named Abdul Ghani said, "Everyone was a little sad after the event. We were driving back home when the Tamil Pasanga song from the Vijay-starrer Thalaivaa started playing on the radio. Arsheya, who was asleep until then, immediately woke up on hearing the song and even started singing along."

Elated with joy, Ghani realized that Arsheya is a huge fan of Thalapathy Vijay. Seeing the child dance and sing his song every time it played, the activist decided to contact the Leo actor and request him to meet Major Mukund's daughter.

Ghani shared that he called Thalapathy Vijay and instantly agreed to meet Arsheya. Despite his hectic schedule, he paid a visit to Major Mukund's home and played with his daughter. He even clicked selfies with the little girl and paid his respects before leaving.

Arsheya was so happy to meet Vijay that she addressed him as "Tamil Pasanga Uncle." Ghani told the publication, "They had a good time laughing, having fun and clicking selfies. She was extremely thrilled about meeting Vijay. It was heartwarming to see Vijay bring in some happiness to the family at a time they have sunk in gloom."

Take a look at their photos below:

Major Mukund's life story has now been immortalized with Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran. The movie hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali, October 31. The film follows the journey of Major Mukund and his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

