EXCLUSIVE: Vikram comments on discussions in Tamil cinema after Indian 2 failure; shares how he balances stardom with content

Chiyaan Vikram, Pa Ranjith, and Parvathy Thiruvothu were recently roped in for an interview with Pinkvilla after the success of their film, Thangalaan. During the same, Ranjith was asked about the discussions that are ongoing in Tamil cinema after the failure of Indian 2.

Speaking on the same, the director said, “Things are the same only; it isn’t different everywhere. If we believe in some content and if it doesn’t do well, we have to think about what happened and why it was done like that. It’s very same and doesn’t have any sort of difference, be it in North or South…it’s common.”

Continuing on the same topic, Vikram added, “I think the three of us are very involved in what we do. I don’t even think we have time for family and friends…It’s like our projects. I don’t even think we got into that space (discussion), and it was sort of close to our release as well. Generally, we are more involved in what are we going to do to make our film reach the better places.”

Vikram further added that they have only been involved in releasing and promoting their film. As the process is time-consuming, they don't even get to meet their families. So, they would need a month or two before discussing such matters.

Talking about how he balances his stardom with content, Vikram said, “In a very base fashion, when you have a Prabhudeva…you need a dance film. Obviously, you are watching that film, and you’re making that film because you are going to explore his dancing skills. Likewise, my movie…I think my fans want a performance that would have me do something different.”

The actor added that he thinks his fans would be disappointed if he didn't do something they expect him to. He noted that even the media would ask him why he did a film despite it being a commercial hit, which was different from his usual style.

Vikram concluded by saying that he doesn’t think he should stick to one kind of role and that very few actors try to do something different, just a director or hero’s imagination. Furthermore, he believes his fans also love it.

Watch the exclusive interview ft. Chiyaan Vikram, Pa Ranjith, and Parvathy Thiruvothu:

