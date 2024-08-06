Why Nayanthara regretted being a part of Suriya's Ghajini and called it the ‘worst decision’ of her life; Find out

Nayanthara is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. The actress has delivered several blockbuster films including Bigil, Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, and Airaa among others. Talking about Nayanthara’s filmography, how can we forget her iconic pairing with Suriya in Ghajini?

While the audience loved the film, the actress confessed to regret choosing Ghajini. She even called it the worst decision of her life.

In 2015, Nayanthara said, “In hindsight, I must confess that playing the role in Ghajini was the worst decision of my life. My role did not turn out the way it was told to me and I was badly photographed. But I cannot complain because I consider it all a learning experience.”

When the film’s director AR Muragadoss was asked about the Bigil actor’s disappointment regarding the character arc, he said, “Just because I like or dislike a character or a person, I cannot reduce or expand a role. Sometimes we have given good roles to the actors we don’t particularly like and the favorites may have got small roles.”

For the unversed, Ghajini was directed by AR Muragadoss and released in 2005. It emerged as a commercial success and moviegoers loved the crackling chemistry between Suriya and Nayanthara. The action thriller revolves around Sanjay Ramaswamy (Suriya) who suffers from anterograde amnesia.

Advertisement

His brief memory loss was caused by a head injury he sustained while trying to save his fiancée Kalpana, played by Asin from being murdered by a gangster. Ghajini emerged as a blockbuster at the box office and was later remade in Hindi with Aamir Khan as the lead.

Next, Nayanthara has several projects in her pipeline. The first one is the Test, where she will be seen with R. Madhavan and Siddharth. Helmed by S. Sashikanth, it is anticipated to be released this year. However, no official confirmation has been made.

Moreover, the actress will also star in Mannangatti Since 1960 with Yogi Babu. In addition, Nayanthara will be a part of the Malayalam movie Dear Students, which stars Nivin Pauly. It is directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip, and its release date has yet to be disclosed.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Shruti Haasan felt bad about taking dad Kamal Haasan for granted; ‘He was offended’