Throwback: When Prabhas opened up about his father and uncle being out of the industry and facing financial crisis

Prabhas has been one actor who has worked on himself continually to the point that he is now one of the most-loved and successful pan-Indian stars. He quite literally rules the masses and is lovingly hailed by them as a ‘darling’. However, did you know that the actor never wanted to join films in the first place? Well, in one of his older interviews, Prabhas had mentioned what made him change his stance otherwise.

Back in 2022, during an interview with Man’s World India, Prabhas remembered the old days when he was nothing more than a shy, introverted boy. Despite belonging from a family where his father and uncle were closely related to the film industry, the Rebel star thought it was difficult to perform scenes in front of so many people.

Prabhas said, “I was born shy, and my friends were in shock when I told them that I was taking up cinema. As a kid, I saw my dad as a producer and uncle as an actor and wondered how they managed to do all of these in front of so many. In fact, they once asked me if I would like to be a child actor, and I said no with a straight face.”

However, things changed for him completely when by the 1970s his family faced a financial setback and that was when he decided to take up acting. While Prabhas agreed that he still finds it difficult to perform in a room full of people, he is gradually trying to open up a bit more.

Talking about that crucial phase in his life, Prabhas recalled, “My father and uncle stopped 30 years back. We all were out of the industry and faced a financial crisis. In 1970, I realized that I want to be an actor. I joined acting classes and went to Dr. Satyanand and that really helped me.”

The actor also spoke about the kind of training he received in his acting schools, such as acting like a cat or a dog, which eventually helped him to get over his stage shyness and open up a bit more.

Well agree or not, having delivered so many box office mega hits, Prabhas has touched a million hearts with his impeccable performances.

On the work front, Prabhas has a number of films lined up, including The Raja Saab, Salaar 2, Fauji and Spirit. His last release, Kalki 2898 AD was a massive success at the box office.

