Amitabh Bachchan shares quirky ‘hanging around’ moment from Kalki 2898 AD sets; apologizes for mistaking Akayla as Agnipath

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles has surely made quite an impact on viewers. Now, the Big B himself has shared a special picture from the sets of Kalki in the guise of Ashwatthama.

The picture shared by the superstar also had the caption which read, “Errr … KALKI at work !! Umm .. just hanging around.”

Check out Big B’s special picture from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD as Ashwatthama

The special BTS picture from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD is surely a feast for the actor’s fans, especially for anyone who has already seen the movie. Additionally, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a picture of him running from a yesteryear movie.

Having described the picture being from the days of Agnipath, the superstar soon went on to correct himself and apologized for using the wrong film’s name. As it happens, the glimpse of him running was actually from a movie called Akayla.

Check out the apology story and post by Amitabh Bachchan:

Interestingly, the director of Kalki, Nag Ashwin had also recently shared a BTS image of Kamal Haasan. The picture showcased the Vikram actor while applying his prosthetic makeup to play the main antagonist Supreme Yaskin in the sci-fi flick.

See Kamal Haasan’s BTS picture as Supreme Yaskin

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas in the lead role is a sci-fi epic mythological movie directed by Nag Ashwin. The film features a tale that originates from the Hindu epic of Mahabharata and the prophesied arrival of Lord Vishnu’s 10th avatar, Kalki.

The movie which is set in the year 2898, features a dystopian era of mankind where humans are living under the tyrannical rule of a totalitarian and proclaimed god, Yaskin. As all hope seems lost, the arrival of Kalki stands as a ray of hope for everyone with many standing in the way of destiny.

Besides the lead actors, the movie also had Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, and many more in key roles.

