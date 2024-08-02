THROWBACK: When Ram Charan revealed Chiranjeevi becomes Klin Kaara's 'older sibling' while playing with her; ‘He lets her hurt him’

Ram Charan is undeniably the reigning superstar of South Indian cinema, having achieved remarkable success in his professional career. In his personal life, Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni, embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, 2023.

In one of his old interviews, the RRR star shared insights into the special bond between his father, Chiranjeevi, and his granddaughter, Klin Kaara. Speaking with the Times of India, Ram revealed endearing details about the grandfather-granddaughter relationship. Ram mentioned that the megastar transforms into a child himself when he spends time with Klin.

Expressing how Chiranjeevi willingly lets his granddaughter playfully hit him, Ram said, “When he's with Klin, he becomes like her older sibling. He lets her hit him, punch him... it's really cute to see that side of my father.”

Additionally, the Magadheera star divulged the nickname that Chiranjeevi wishes Klin Kaara to use for him. According to Ram, Chiranjeevi prefers not to be called the typical grandfather names and instead wants to be affectionately called ‘Chirutha’.

Concluding his statements, Ram highlighted that the 10-year wait for parenthood for him and his wife, Upasana, now feels fulfilling. He explained the reason behind his joy, saying, “Just seeing my parents enjoy their time with Klin fills me with joy. You know, it's been a 10-year-long wait for Upasana and me, so we are all so happy. Klin has brought so much luck into our lives."

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next in the film, Game Changer, alongside Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

