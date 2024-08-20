THROWBACK: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu called ex father-in-law Nagarjuna the 'most handsome man ever'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya shared a good bond with her then father-in-law and superstar Nagarjuna. The actress, on several occasions, opened up about her admiration for the Kubera actor and one such video has resurfaced online. In a throwback interview in 2019, Samantha Ruth Prabhu picked Nagarjuna as the most handsome man.

The actress appeared in a television show to promote her film Oh Baby! It was during this candid conversation that Sammy was asked who she thinks is more handsome between Suriya and Nagarjuna. Responding to the same, she recited a famous dialogue from Nagarjuna's film Manmadhudhu 2 and said, "My mama is the most handsome.”

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya exchanged vows in October 2017 after dating for a while. However, destiny had other plans as the couple decided to separate in 2021. Now, the Custody actor got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8, 2024. The exciting news was shared by Nagarjuna on the same day as he shared the first pictures from their intimate ring ceremony on social media.

The Shaakuntalam actress is also now rumored to have moved on in her personal life. As per several media reports, Samantha has found love in filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. It is worth mentioning that the duo has worked together on The Family Man 2 and next in Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Advertisement

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nagarjuna have some good projects in the pipeline. Samantha will be seen with Varun Dhawan in Citadel: Honey Bunny. After much await, the series’ release date was finally announced recently and it's November 7, 2024. The series will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in Bangaram which she announced on her 37th birthday this year. Besides acting, Samantha will also debut as a producer through this project.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna will appear alongside superstars Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna in the highly-anticipated film Kubera. As per reports, the film’s story is set in Dharavi, Mumbai with Dhanush supposedly playing a homeless man who becomes a bigshot mafia. Recently, the makers dropped an intriguing first look at the actor from Sekhar Kammula’s directorial.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala blushes as paparazzi ask 'Party kab hai' after her engagement with Naga Chaitanya