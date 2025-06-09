PICS: Rashmika Mandanna sits near Nagarjuna's feet at Kuberaa event, candid moment with Dhanush steals the show

Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni in lead roles, is slated to release on June 20, 2025. Ahead of the film’s release, the cast and crew appeared together for a special event. The leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna, has now shared pictures interacting with her co-actors.

In a post on her social media handle, the actress was gleaming with joy as she was seen interacting with Dhanush and Nagarjuna during the event.

Advertisement

Sharing the pictures, the actress said, “We began our Kuberaa promotions in Chennai, and as most of you know, Chennai holds a very dear place in my heart because of my childhood, so I was very happy.”

“That being said.. I laughed so, so much that day.. omg.. what an epic evening it was,” she added. Expressing her excitement to have shared the screen with the actors under Sekhar Kammula's direction in Kuberaa, the actress called the movie a “perfectly seasoned dish with magical ingredients.”

See Rashmika Mandanna interacting with Dhanush and Nagarjuna

Talking about the movie, Kuberaa is a social thriller featuring the tale of a beggar (played by Dhanush) who comes into an insane amount of wealth. With his rise in stature, the movie explores the elements of greed, ambition, and moral dilemma.

The film was censored on June 9, 2025, and has been granted a rating of UA 13+. Interestingly, the Sekhar Kammula directorial will have a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Advertisement

Aside from the leading cast, Bollywood actors like Jim Sarbh and Dilip Tahil are playing key roles in the film.

On a side note, the Kuberaa producer highlighted that the team was forced to release the movie in June 2025. The producer said, “I requested Prime Video to give me a July date because there might be a delay in post-production. They said they’ll cut Rs 10 crore if I don’t release on 20 June as planned.”

Coming to Rashmika Mandanna’s work front, the actress was last seen in the movie Sikandar, starring alongside Salman Khan. The AR Murugadoss directorial venture is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Apart from Kuberaa, she also has films like The Girlfriend and Thama in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Akhanda 2: 5 things you might have missed in Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer's powerful teaser