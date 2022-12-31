Thunivu: Introducing 7 characters of Ajith Kumar and H Vinoth’s action film
The makers of Thunivu, the upcoming Ajith Kumar starrer recently introduced the 7 main characters of H Vinoth's film with exciting character posts. Have a look...
The Tamil film industry is set to have a great beginning to 2023, with back-to-back massive releases in January. Thunivu, the Ajith Kumar starrer is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited projects, which is slated to hit the theatres for the Pongal season. The big-budget venture, which is touted to be an action-packed entertainer has garnered the attention of cine-goers with its excellent soundtrack. As reported earlier, the makers of Thunivu are now set to treat the audiences with the official trailer.
Thunivu trailer release
The highly anticipated official trailer of Thunivu is slated to be released today (January 31, Saturday), at 7 PM. If the reports are to be believed, the official trailer of the Ajith Kumar starrer might get screens on Dubai's Burj Khalifa, and the New York Times Square, immediately after it gets a digital release. As reported earlier, the makers of the highly anticipated film are planning grand promotional events, following the much-awaited trailer launch that will happen ahead of the New Year celebrations.
The 7 Characters of Thunivu
Meanwhile, ahead of the Thunivu trailer release, the makers of the H Vinoth directorial introduced the 7 main characters of the film, with a series of character posters that were revealed on social media. The totally unexpected update left both the Ajith Kumar fans and Tamil cinema audiences highly excited and raised expectations over the action film.
Ajith Kumar as the protagonist
Interestingly, the makers chose to keep the protagonist played by Ajith Kumar under wraps, and have not revealed the name of his character yet. However, the team has dropped a highly promising poster with a question mark, featuring the leading man, who is seen standing with a gun, in between currency notes. Ajith Kumar looks simply handsome in a white t-shirt, which he paired with a white shirt, in the poster. The star completed his look with stylish grey hair and a long beard, tinted glasses, and statement accessories.
Check out Ajith Kumar's poster below...
Manju Warrier as Kanmani
The lady superstar of the Malayalam film industry is making her second outing in Tamil cinema with Thunivu. The action-packed entertainer will mark Manju Warrier's first onscreen collaboration with the entire team members, including leading man Ajith Kumar and director H Vinoth. However, it has been confirmed that the supremely talented actress is not playing the romantic interest of Ajith in the movie. Instead, Thunivu will feature the duo as crime partners. If the reports are to be believed, Manju Warrier and Ajith Kumar have performed some high-voltage action scenes together, in the film.
Check out Manju Warrier's post:
Samuthirakani as Dayalan
The talented actor-filmmaker is playing the role of a police officer named Dayalan in the Ajith Kumar starrer. From the poster, it is evident that Samuthirakani's character might be an intelligent cop, who will be pitted against the protagonist played by Ajith Kumar, and seems like it might also have grey shades.
Ajay as Ramachandran
GM Sundar as Muthazhagan
Veera as Radha
John Kokken as Krish
Bhagavathi Perumal as Rajesh
Prem Kumar as Prem
About Valimai
Thunivu marks Ajith Kumar’s third collaboration with director H Vinoth after the successes of Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Earlier, it was rumorued that the film is based on the biggest real-life bank robbery that happened in the country. However, the filmmaker rubbished the reports and confirmed that the film is a complete entertainment package. Ghibran composed the music for the film. Thunivu is jointly produced by BayView Project LLP and Zee Studios.
