Thunivu: Introducing 7 characters of Ajith Kumar and H Vinoth’s action film

The Tamil film industry is set to have a great beginning to 2023, with back-to-back massive releases in January. Thunivu , the Ajith Kumar starrer is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited projects, which is slated to hit the theatres for the Pongal season. The big-budget venture, which is touted to be an action-packed entertainer has garnered the attention of cine-goers with its excellent soundtrack. As reported earlier, the makers of Thunivu are now set to treat the audiences with the official trailer.

The highly anticipated official trailer of Thunivu is slated to be released today (January 31, Saturday), at 7 PM. If the reports are to be believed, the official trailer of the Ajith Kumar starrer might get screens on Dubai's Burj Khalifa, and the New York Times Square, immediately after it gets a digital release. As reported earlier, the makers of the highly anticipated film are planning grand promotional events, following the much-awaited trailer launch that will happen ahead of the New Year celebrations.

The 7 Characters of Thunivu

Meanwhile, ahead of the Thunivu trailer release, the makers of the H Vinoth directorial introduced the 7 main characters of the film, with a series of character posters that were revealed on social media. The totally unexpected update left both the Ajith Kumar fans and Tamil cinema audiences highly excited and raised expectations over the action film.

Ajith Kumar as the protagonist

Interestingly, the makers chose to keep the protagonist played by Ajith Kumar under wraps, and have not revealed the name of his character yet. However, the team has dropped a highly promising poster with a question mark, featuring the leading man, who is seen standing with a gun, in between currency notes. Ajith Kumar looks simply handsome in a white t-shirt, which he paired with a white shirt, in the poster. The star completed his look with stylish grey hair and a long beard, tinted glasses, and statement accessories.

Check out Ajith Kumar's poster below...