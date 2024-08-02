Top 7 Telugu web series on Amazon Prime: Naga Chaitanya’s Dhootha to Nithya Menen’s Kumari Srimathi

The trend of producing content in the form of highly engaging web series has been a part of Telugu cinema for quite some time now. Audiences tend to prefer these web series since they are episodic, which adds to the viewing experience.

From mushy romantics to bone-tickling comedy, edge of the seat thrillers to spine chilling horrors, web series cover all broad genres and provide limitless entertainment. Well then, take note of these 7 best web series in Telugu, available on Amazon Prime.

Top 7 Telugu Web Series on Amazon Prime

Kumari Srimathi

Cast: Nithya Menen, Gauthami, Thiruveer, Talluri Rameshwari, and Nirupam Paritala

Nithya Menen, Gauthami, Thiruveer, Talluri Rameshwari, and Nirupam Paritala Director: Srinivas Avasarala

Srinivas Avasarala Genre: Drama

Drama Ratings: 7.2/10 (IMDb)

Kumari Srimathi, headlined by Nithya Menen as Srimathi, follows the story of a young woman who willingly breaks off from traditions in order to save her ancestral home. She works hard and opens up her own restaurant so as to earn money and relieve the debt on her home. Released in 2023, the gripping story line represents a strong female lead. It has received high to mediocre reviews from the audience.

Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie

Cast: Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, SJ Suryah, Laila, Nassar, and Vivek Prasanna

Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, SJ Suryah, Laila, Nassar, and Vivek Prasanna Director: Andrew Louis

Andrew Louis Genre: Mystery crime thriller

Mystery crime thriller Ratings: 8/10 (IMDb)

Vadhandhi was released on Amazon Prime in December 2022. It revolves around the narrative, which begins with the murder of a beautiful young lady. The suspenseful thriller becomes more interesting because of the different kinds of people who could be a possible suspect in the case, including an obsessed cop, a novelist, and a news editor.

Advertisement

Dhootha

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Prachi Desai, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Ravindra Vijay, and Pasupathy

Naga Chaitanya, Prachi Desai, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Ravindra Vijay, and Pasupathy Director: Vikram Kumar

Vikram Kumar Genre: Horror mystery thriller

Horror mystery thriller Ratings: 7.7/10 (IMDb)

In this thriller, the life of a journalist named Sagar (enacted by Naga Chaitanya) turns completely upside down when a certain newspaper begins to predict spine-chilling incidents that happen in his life beforehand. It premiered in December 2023 and can be safely marked as one of the best web series in Telugu on Amazon Prime.

Modern Love Hyderabad

Cast: Nithya Menen, Revathi, Suhasini Maniratnam, Malvika Nair, and Ulka Gupta

Nithya Menen, Revathi, Suhasini Maniratnam, Malvika Nair, and Ulka Gupta Director: Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, Devika Bahudhanam

Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, Devika Bahudhanam Genre: Comedy, drama, family

Comedy, drama, family Ratings: 6.1/10 (IMDb)

Released in July 2022, Modern Love Hyderabad is classified as a good web series on Amazon Prime. An anthology of six stories divided among four directors, the Telugu web series weaves diverse yet united tales of life and love among people residing within the social milieu of Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Hostel Days

Cast: Darahas Maturu, Akshay Lagusani, Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Aishwarya Hollakal, and Jaiyetri Makana

Darahas Maturu, Akshay Lagusani, Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Aishwarya Hollakal, and Jaiyetri Makana Director: Aditya Mandala

Aditya Mandala Genre: Comedy, drama

Comedy, drama Ratings: 8.3/10 (IMDb)

One of the best web series in Telugu, Hostel Days, aired on Amazon Prime in 2023. An adaptation of the miniseries Hostel Daze, the plot revolves around the lives and journeys of 6 engineering students. From friendship, love, and fights, the distinct challenges of these students in their first year of college make it a must watch.

Gangstars

Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Navdeep, Shweta Basu Prasad, Siddu Jonnalagadda, Apoorva Arora

Jagapathi Babu, Navdeep, Shweta Basu Prasad, Siddu Jonnalagadda, Apoorva Arora Director: Ajay Bhuyan

Ajay Bhuyan Genre: Crime drama

Crime drama Ratings: 6.6/10 (IMDb)

Set against the backdrop of the film industry, the 2018-released web series revolves around the lives of two movie stars, two ex-lovers and, at the crux, a gangster. Considered one of the best web series in Telugu on Amazon Prime, the climax of the show arrives when one major incident, followed by a chain of other events, interconnects the lives of all the characters.

Advertisement

Suzhal: The Vortex

Cast: R Parthiban, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy, and Harish Uthaman

R Parthiban, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy, and Harish Uthaman Director: Pushkar Gayathri

Pushkar Gayathri Genre: Crime thriller

Crime thriller Ratings: 8.2/10 (IMDb)

Another of the best web series in Telugu, Suzhal: The Vortex, was released in 2022. The crime thriller series is set against the backdrop of the fictional town of Saambaloor in Tamil Nadu and investigates the case of a missing person. It showcases the entire societal fabric, thereby unraveling the complex underbelly.

Do let us know which of these listed Telugu web series on Amazon you have watched and liked the most!

ALSO READ: VD12 first look: Vijay Deverakonda’s poster about ‘Mistakes’, ‘Bloodshed’, ‘Rebirth’ is hard-hitting in every way; release date OUT