Touch Me Not OTT release: When and where to watch Dheekshith Shetty, Navdeep starrer Telugu crime series online

Touch Me Not is an upcoming crime thriller series set to make its digital debut soon. Starring Dheekshith Shetty, the series marks his Telugu debut alongside Navdeep. It has been generating buzz for quite some time, and the makers have finally announced the release date along with the trailer. Keep reading for more details.

When and where to watch Touch Me Not

Touch Me Not will start streaming on JioHotstar from April 4. The grand announcement was made on the X account of the OTT giant, which read, "#TouchMeNotonJioHotstar Streaming from 4th April only on #JioHotstar."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Touch Me Not

JioHotstar has released the trailer for Touch Me Not, which deals with an intriguing supernatural element. The story centers around Rishi, a teenager gifted with psychometry—the ability to perceive details about people or events by touching objects linked to them. Portrayed by Dheekshith Shetty in his Telugu debut, Rishi’s extraordinary talent becomes a crucial tool in solving a complex serial killer case.

The trailer teases intense, suspenseful moments as Rishi’s abilities aid investigators while also placing him in peril. The series follows a dangerous investigation where uncovering the truth comes at a deadly cost, reflecting the ominous nature of its title. The seven-episode series Touch Me Not is the official Telugu adaptation of the 2019 Korean drama He is Psychometric.

Cast and crew of Touch Me Not

The cast of Touch Me Not features an ensemble lineup, including Navdeep, Dheekshith Shetty, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Komalee Prasad, and Sanchitha Poonacha in key roles. The series also stars Harsha Vardhan, Devi Prasad, Pramodini, Raja Ravindra, Seshidhar, Shiva Reddy, Pradeep Reddy, Anish Kuruvilla, Kriti Chug, and Charvi, among others.

Created by Guru Films and Sunitha Tati, Touch Me Not is produced by Sunitha Tati, Yuvraj Karthikeyan, and Vamsi Bandaru, with Chaarvi Murari handling the adaptation and screenplay. Meanwhile, the series is directed by Ramana Teja.

Are you excited to watch the Touch Me Not series on OTT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.