Who is Dheekshith Shetty? Know all about Rashmika Mandanna's co-star from The Girlfriend

Dheekshith Shetty has become the talk of the town ever since it was announced that he will share screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in The Girlfriend. The actor will play the main lead, "The Boyfriend," alongside the Pushpa 2 actress in the movie. Before we discuss more about their collaboration, let’s first get to know who Dheekshith is.

Who is Dheekshith Shetty?

Dheekshith Shetty started his career in 2016 with the soap operas titled Sakshi and Preethi Endarenu. However, he became popular for his role in Naagini alongside Deepika Das. He also participated in Dance Karnataka Dance and won the title with Deepika Das.

In 2020, he made his film debut with the Kannada movie Dia. He also appeared in several Kannada short films in 2022. Dheekshith entered Telugu cinema with Mugguru Monagallu and The Rose Villa. His big break in Telugu came with Dasara alongside Nani and Keerthy Suresh. He was also part of the anthology series Meet Cute produced by Nani.

In 2024, he featured in KTM. The film received mixed reviews but Dheekshith’s performance stood out. His next release was the Kannada film Blink. The film was based on the story of Oedipus and received glowing reviews for its unique story and performance.

Dheekshith Shetty's upcoming movies

Dheekshith Shetty is set to star in a unique love story called The Girlfriend. He will play Rashmika Mandanna's boyfriend in the film. Talking about the teaser, it begins with a voiceover by Vijay Deverakonda, praising Rashmika’s character. It then shifts to highlight her college love life. While the storyline is still a mystery, it’s evident that her character faces a complicated relationship with Dheekshith’s character.

Interestingly, the makers did not include dialogue in the teaser. It just had Vijay Deverakonda's voiceover and mellow background music.

Take a look at the teaser below:

Meanwhile, the movie is directed by Rahul Ravindran, and Hesham Abdul Wahab is composing the music. Other details about this unique love story are still under wraps.

