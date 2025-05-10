Mission Impossible 8 Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Raid 2 Box Office Ranbir Kapoor Ali Fazal Patralekhaa Bhumi Pednekar Jubilee 2 Janhvi Kapoor The Royals Twitter Review

Kuberaa: Dhanush starrer’s team reveals actor’s name from social thriller, celebrating his 23-year-old film career

Dhanush starrer Kuberaa makers have finally revealed the actor’s name from the movie, celebrating his 23-year-old career.

By Goutham S
Published on May 10, 2025  |  04:21 PM IST |  3K
Kuberaa: Dhanush starrer’s team reveals actor’s name (PC: Kuberaa, X)

Dhanush starrer Kuberaa is all geared up for release on June 20, 2025. As the actor’s cinematic career has reached its 23rd year, the makers have dropped a celebratory post along with his character name.

In a post on social media, the makers have revealed that Dhanush’s name will be Deva in the movie. Along with a new poster, it was captioned, “23 years of a remarkable actor whose journey of hard work, passion, and dedication continues to inspire. Dhanush is all set to win hearts as #DEVA in #SekharKammulasKuberaa. More updates loading soon… Stay tuned!”

See the post:


Credits: X (Kuberaa)
