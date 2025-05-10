Kuberaa: Dhanush starrer’s team reveals actor’s name from social thriller, celebrating his 23-year-old film career

Explore All Korean Categories

Kim Soo Hyun’s fans sue over 100 defamers amid Kim Sae Ron dating controversy: 'It is our responsibility...'

Squid Game star Wi Ha Joon hints at warm future; check out beach day PIC with niece and nephew making fans go 'DADDY'

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Met Gala outfit sparks wild reaction from Jimmy Kimmel over Rosa Parks debate: 'It doesn’t...'

SKY Castle star Kim Bora divorces The Grotesque Mansion director husband Jo Ba Reun within 1 year of marriage

Will BTS have concert in India soon? HYBE's plans for Mumbai office raise hopes for SEVENTEEN and more celebs' shows

Fans defend SEVENTEEN after accusation of HAPPY BURSTDAY plagiarising VANNER's fire concept surface: 'When did K-pop...'

Here's what Park Bo Gum thinks of When Life Gives You Tangerines' success with IU: 'Feels Like...'

Is BTS' V missing his late pet friend Yeontan? New update has fans emotional ahead of singer's military return

When Life Gives You Tangerines: Ariana Grande hops on Kim Seon Ho-IU trend with special feature from THIS K-pop star