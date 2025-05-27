Unni Mukundan BREAKS SILENCE on controversy with manager, reveals his phone call conversation with Tovino Thomas

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault.

Actor Unni Mukundan has finally responded to the allegations made by his manager, Vipin Kumar. After being accused of allegedly assaulting him, the Marco star shared a detailed statement with Manorama Online. He clarified that no physical harm was done during the confrontation and called the accusations completely baseless.

No physical assault happened, says Unni Mukundan

Unni Mukundan clarified that while he did confront Vipin, there was no physical harm caused. He said the discussion took place in the basement parking area of a Kochi apartment complex and it was under constant CCTV surveillance. Their mutual friend Vishnu Unnithan was present during the encounter.

The Get-Set Baby actor said that he had gone to meet his manager following a suggestion from director Vishnu Mohan, who had earlier spoken to Vipin and received an apology. Unni said he wanted to understand why someone he trusted would speak against him behind his back.

Unni Mukundan demands an apology from Vipin

In his statement, Unni Mukundan admitted that he did break Vipin's sunglasses as he was furious during the confrontation. He claimed that the manager appeared nervous and avoided eye contact when asked to explain his actions. The Marco actor said he requested Vipin to remove his sunglasses so they could talk directly. However, he insisted that there was no act of violence beyond this.

He added that people were present during the entire incident and that the area was under camera surveillance. He also said that Vipin apologized in front of Vishnu and that he ended their professional relationship on the spot.

Unni shared that he had asked Vipin to return access to his digital accounts and submit a written apology. He said, "He’s now in damage control mode, trying to cover up his mistakes by making childish accusations."

Unni Mukundan opens up about his conversation with Tovino Thomas

The actor dismissed rumors suggesting he had a problem with Tovino Thomas or the film Narivetta. He called those claims "propaganda" aimed at damaging both his and the latter's reputations. Unni said he had personally called Tovino to clear the air and that their friendship remains unaffected.

He said, "I personally called Tovino and explained everything — he understood the situation. We’ve been friends since we entered the industry and share a strong bond. Tovino was someone who celebrated the success of 'Marco' with me. No false rumor can destroy that friendship."

Unni's allegations against Vipin Kumar

Unni alleged that Vipin has a history of complaints against him from within the film industry. He said a prominent actress had filed an ICC complaint against him and that issues also arose during the promotions of Marco. Unni claimed that Vipin often tried to take credit for the team’s efforts and that he had stepped in to resolve matters at that time.

He also mentioned having supported Vipin during a family medical crisis, offering financial help when Vipin’s father needed treatment. He expressed disappointment that, despite his support, Vipin was now allegedly trying to blackmail him.

Unni clarified that Vipin was never his personal manager. According to him, Vipin only handled promotional activities and worked with several actors across the industry.

Unni's appeal to the public

Unni ended his statement by urging the public not to jump to conclusions based on rumors. He said it was easy to spread misleading stories about celebrities, but the truth often goes unheard. He asked everyone to verify facts before forming opinions.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with abuse or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Marco actor Unni Mukundan allegedly assaulted his manager for praising Tovino Thomas in Narivetta