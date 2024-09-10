Unseen photos of Nayanthara and Manju Warrier chilling together screams for MEGA collaboration

Manju Warrier turned a year older today, September 10. On her birthday, Vignesh Shivan shared some candid photos with the actress alongside his wife, Nayanthara. The filmmaker also penned a heartfelt note wishing Manju Warrier success.

In the photos, Nayanthara can be seen enjoying a relaxed day with Manju Warrier and Vignesh Shivan. The trio can be seen engaged in a fun conversation full of drama and laughter. Sharing the photo, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Happy birthday @manju.warrier mam, wishing you a wonderful year ahead with a lot of smiles and successful movies. Godbless you (sic)."

Check out the post below:

Manju Warrier is currently gaining significant attention for her performance in the song Manasilaayo from the upcoming film Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth. The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, features an energetic choreography, particularly highlighting Manju Warrier's dance moves. Her performance has impressed audiences and netizens alike. As the first single from Vettaiyan, Manasilaayo has quickly gone viral.

In Vettaiyan, Manju Warrier plays the role of Rajinikanth's wife. Her character is said to be pivotal in the film's narrative. Meanwhile, the film, directed by T.J. Gnanavel, is set to hit the big screens this Dussehra on October 10.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil and Amitabh Bachchan will also play prominent roles in the film.

Following the release of Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. The film will feature Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and others in prominent roles. While plot details are still under wraps, the title teaser promises an action-packed entertainer with Rajinikanth in a never-before-seen avatar.

On the other hand, Nayanthara will be seen in the period drama film titled Mannangatti: Since 1960. The film will feature Yogi Babu alongside her in a pivotal role.

It has also been reported that the actress will reprise her role in the sequel to Thani Oruvan co-starring Jayam Ravi. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding Thani Oruvan 2.

