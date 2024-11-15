Unstoppable with NBK Season 4: Allu Arjun calls Pawan Kalyan ‘courageous’, amid buzz about their spat over Nandyal controversy

Rumors about ill-will brewing between Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan started ever since the Nandyal controversy during the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The fact that the Pushpa actor showed support to another candidate from a different party in that constituency and not to his uncle’s party was said to have been disliked by many in the Mega family. Amid buzz of discord, Allu Arjun recently made a rare comment about his uncle.

Appearing on the recent episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 4, Allu Arjun was involved in a fun game wherein the host showed him the picture of Pawan Kalyan on the giant screen and asked to say a few words.

In response, he looked a little startled in the beginning and then said, “Respect, Kalyan Gowda. I like his courage. All the leaders and business people in society follow me. But when I see him live, I really love how brave he is. He’s a very daring person among all of them.”

As soon as Allu Arjun made this neutral remark on his uncle, the audience present couldn't stop themselves and they cheered and clapped on his response.

The Pushpa actor, before his visit to the Nandyal constituency during the Lok Sabha elections, had clarified that he continues to remain neutral in political stances and is not affiliated to any political party. Moreover, he assured that he still supports his uncle Pawan Kalyan and the people in his party.

He had said, “Firstly, I want to clarify that I'm not affiliated with any political party. I remain neutral and support my people, regardless of their political affiliations. This includes my uncle Pawan Kalyan, whom I'll always stand by.”

For the unversed, besides his visit to show support for the YRSCP candidate causing a lot of gossip and negative light, Allu Arjun also seeming violated the model code of conduct that was issued in the area ahead of the electoral polls, as his visit caused a huge crowd gathering.

While a case was registered against the actor on this ground, the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed the same a few days back.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is preparing for his next release, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

