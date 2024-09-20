'Until and unless there is a lot of ugly spat': When Allu Arjun REACTED to social media battles with Mahesh Babu's fans

Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu are undoubtedly the two biggest superstars of Indian cinema. Both have given some iconic films at the box office and have been ruling millions of hearts through their dapper looks, exceptional performances, and evergreen aura. However, we often see fans of Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun engaging in social media battles. Talking about the same, once the Pushpa actor shared his views on the Internet battles that go on between his and Mahesh Babu’s fans.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Allu Arjun was asked how he feels when he sees battles between fan clubs on social media platforms especially on Twitter. The superstar shared that anything is acceptable until it involves explicit language.

He said, “Any battle if it runs on a healthy note, it's nice. Until and unless there is a lot of ugly spat. I don’t prefer battles I don't think battle is the right word. It's nice you like your own actors but at the same time I request every fan that you should at least respect the other actors and other fan bases. Just because you are on social media and you don't have a face over there. I don’t appreciate the fact that you use vulgar language. That’s something I would totally discourage.”

Further, Allu Arjun acknowledged that although there should be no fights in the first place there should be mutual respect between fanbases. ‘We love our fans but we request them to hold up to their dignity,” he added.

Allu Arjun’s sweet gesture garnered him a lot of respect as people appreciated him for taking a stand for all his colleagues from the Industry who often go through a lot of social media hate and negativity. Such a gentlemanly behavior. Right?

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be seen in his much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Helmed by renowned filmmaker Sukumar, the upcoming action-drama is the sequel to his last blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021. Apart from him, the film will feature Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The first part ended on a high note exploring how Pushpa Raj entered the world of red sandalwood smuggling and as per reports, the next part would further delve into his rivalry with Bhanwar Singh.

