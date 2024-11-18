Ram Charan fans create chaos, go berserk, and get hit by the police as they welcome him at Sri Durga Devi Temple

Ram Charan has made his way to Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh where the actor is set to be the chief guest for the 80th National Mushaira Ghazal event in Kadapa dargah. Now, the actor has made his way to the region and was welcomed with huge fanfare by his fans who went full-on berserk seeing him.

As the actor is observing the Ayyappa Deeksha this year, he was seen sporting the all-black traditional look worn by all devotees. He was seen waving at fans from the top of his car while they went into a frenzy welcoming him, so much so that police had to use force to control them.

A glimpse of his welcome was shared by Let's X OTT Global on X (formerly Twitter).

Check out the video ft Ram Charan here:

As soon as the actor made his way into Kadapa, Ram was seen visiting the Sri Durga Devi temple where he paid his respects and sought blessings. Ram Charan has come to Kadapa to be the chief guest at the event owing to a promise made to musical maestro AR Rahman.

As per reports, the prolific musician had promised the authorities of the event in 2023 that the subsequent year he’d bring Ram Charan as the guest. With the musician being a regular devotee at the dargah, Charan has heeded respect to his words and as promised decided to attend the event as the chief guest even as he observes Ayyappa Deeksha.

For those unaware, Ayyappa Deeksha is a 41-day spiritual observance followed by devotees of Lord Ayyappa who wish to embark on a pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. During this period, devotees abstain from any sort of frivolous activities and observe a disciplined lifestyle, making way for strong spiritual growth.

Moving on to the work front, Ram Charan is all set to hit the big screens for Sankranti with his much-awaited film Game Changer released in theaters on January 10, 2025. The movie directed by Shankar is a political drama that is likely to present the actor in a dual role and has him playing an IAS officer who embarks on cleansing the corruption in the political system.

Furthermore, the actor will also be seen playing the lead role in tentatively called RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana which also has Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

