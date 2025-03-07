Utsavam OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Regina Cassandra's Telugu family drama online

Utsavam is a Telugu family drama that hit the big screens on September 13, 2024. Directed by Arjun Sai, the movie was well received in theaters. If you haven’t watched the film yet, don’t worry, as we'll tell you where to stream it online so you can enjoy it from the comfort of your home.

When and where to watch Utsavam

Utsavam will start streaming on SUN NXT from March 7 onwards. Making the announcement, the post on the streaming platform’s X account read, "Witness Krishna’s fight to keep the art of theater alive."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Utsavam

The story of Utsavam revolves around Krishna (Dilip Prakash), a passionate individual determined to revive Surabhi Natakalu, a traditional Telugu theater art form. With his father, Abhimanyu Narayan (Prakash Raj), as his guiding force and Rama (Regina Cassandra) as his support, he embarks on a challenging journey.

Despite facing numerous obstacles, Krishna remains steadfast in his mission. The film weaves together elements of love, drama, and cultural heritage. It portrays the struggle to keep traditions alive in a modern world while celebrating the timeless beauty of art and storytelling.

Cast and crew of Utsavam

Utsavam is directed and written by Arjun Sai and produced by Suresh Patil. The film's cinematography is handled by Rasool Ellore, with editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and music composed by Anup Rubens.

The cast features Dilip Prakash as Krishna Abhimanyu and Regina Cassandra as Rama in lead roles. Prakash Raj plays Abhimanyu Narayana, while Rajendra Prasad portrays Aaradhyulu.

The ensemble also includes Brahmanandam as Guinness Book Panthulu, Ali as Naradhudu, and Nassar as Mahadev Nayudu. Supporting roles are played by Raghu Babu, L. B. Sriram, Anish Kuruvilla, and Priyadarshi Pulikonda as a Software CEO, along with Prema, Aamani, and Sudha.

Meanwhile, Regina was recently seen sharing screen space with Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan and Arav in Vidaamuyarchi.

Are you going to watch Dilip Prakash and Regina starrer Utsavam online on OTT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.