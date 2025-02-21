Brahmanandam Comes Up With Brahma Anandam; Grand Comeback Fails to Pull Crowds, Fizzles Out Almost

Legendary comedian Brahmanandam needs no introduction for Telugu movie audiences. For decades, his legacy entertained audiences and having appeared in over a thousand films he left a lasting impact. His unbeatable comic timing and presence alone have elevated countless films, making him one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema. Last week he said hello to the box office with "Brahma Anandam", which is aimed to be a soothing and heart-warming social drama.

Despite Brahmanandam's legendary stature and the emotional kick of seeing him share the screen with his elder son Raja Gowtham under newcomer RVS Nikhil's direction, Brahma Anandam failed to pull crowds to theaters. Even with such an iconic figure leading the show, the movie has turned out to be a box office disaster, proving that legacy and star power cannot guarantee success but content will do.

Brahma Anandam has turned out to be a colossal disappointment right from the evening shows on its release day. The film, backed by producer Rahul Yadav Nakka, the man behind critically acclaimed and commercially clicked projects like Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya, Malli Raava, and Masooda, was expected to be another out-of-the-box hit and a potential box office success. But that didn’t happen.

But before its release, the film managed to grab some attention—not necessarily for the right reasons. While the trailer received a lukewarm response, it was Megastar Chiranjeevi’s controversial comments at the pre-release event that unexpectedly promoted the film big time on social media as the actor's videos went viral. However, with the content failing to connect with the audience, all that buzz faded out almost on the first day and the rest within the first weekend.

Poor word of mouth and lacklustre execution have completely derailed Brahma Anandam's theatrical run as per trade pundits. While the film is still playing in a handful of top-tier cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Vizag, the footfalls are almost negligible. Even Brahmanandam’s presence—usually a major crowd-puller—could not rescue the film.