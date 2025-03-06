Dominic and the Ladies' Purse OTT release: When and where to watch Mammootty starrer Malayalam drama online

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse is a Malayalam mystery comedy film that premiered in theaters on January 23, 2025. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the movie stars Mammootty in the lead role alongside several prominent actors. If you missed watching it on the big screen, there's no need to worry as the film is set to make its digital debut soon.

When and where to watch Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

According to OTTPlay, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 7 onwards. More details about the film's digital premiere are kept under wraps.

Official trailer and plot of Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

The story of Dominic and the Ladies' Purse follows Dominic, a former police officer who now runs a detective agency. He is witty but struggles with financial troubles. His landlady offers him a deal, that is if he finds the owner of a lost purse, she will waive his rent. Seeing an easy opportunity, he takes up the challenge with his assistant.

What starts as a simple task soon takes an unexpected turn. The purse contains clues linked to an old case involving two missing people. As Dominic digs deeper, he stumbles upon shocking secrets. His small investigation quickly turns into a complex mystery, leading him to uncover the truth.

Cast and crew of Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, with a screenplay by him, Neeraj Rajan, and Sooraj Rajan. The story, written by Neeraj Rajan, is produced by Mammootty. The film features cinematography by Vishnu Dev, editing by Anthony, and music composed by Darbuka Siva.

In the movie, Mammootty plays CI Dominic, a former police officer turned private detective, while Gokul Suresh portrays his assistant, Vicky. The cast also includes Sushmitha Bhatt as Nandhita, Viji Venkatesh as Madhuri, Dominic's house owner, Siddique as Soman Pillai, Vineeth as Prakash, Vijay Babu as Tony, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan as Pooja Raveendran, and Shine Tom Chacko as Alby.