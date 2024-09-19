Vaazha OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch Vipin Das’ coming-of-age comedy flick online

Director Vipin Das, who is known for Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, recently produced a comedy-drama film called Vaazha - Biopic of a Billion Boys. The movie, which has gained immense popularity in theaters, is all set to hit the OTT space soon, connecting with a wider audience online.

The coming-of-age film, which has been eagerly awaited, is set to make its online debut on September 23, 2024, and will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The official confirmation of the same was made via an X (formerly Twitter) post by the OTT platform itself.

Vaazha is the tale of five friends who are termed losers by their families and society; hence, the title colloquially refers to someone who is good for nothing. The film further focuses on how these friends explore the trials they face as they transition from kids to adults.

Indulging in friendship, family, love, and the complexities of growing up, the film portrays their struggles and how they navigate every problem in their lives. As the situation calls for something similar to various people in real life, the tagline, “Biopic of a Billion Boys” becomes astute.

The film is led by Siju Sunny, Saaf Boi, Joemon Jyothir, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, and Amith Mohan Rajeshwari. Along with them, actors Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, Noby Marcose, and Azees Nedumangad play vital roles, with Basil Joseph making a cameo appearance.

Interestingly, the film's success led it to announce a sequel film as well, which is titled Vaazha II-Biopic of a Billion Bros. The second installment is once again helmed by a debutant with Vipin Das bankrolling it.

Vipin himself officially announced the sequel through an Instagram post. The upcoming sequel will feature popular Malayalam content creators Hashir, Alan, Vinayak, and Ajin Joy in leading roles, who also played key parts in the first installment.

Coming to Vipin Das’ work front, the director was last seen helming the movie Guruvayoor Ambalanadyil, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil in lead roles.

