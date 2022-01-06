Valimai Release: Ajith Kumar, Boney Kapoor & H Vinoth in a paradox to take a tough call due to COVID-19 scare

Ajith Kumar was all set to return on the big screen after three years with the H Vinoth directed Valimai, which is the most awaited Tamil film of the year. The things were heating up for the big release of this Boney Kapoor production on January 13, during the Pongal weekend, however, the things have taken a turn over the last few days due to rising Covid cases across the country. The Tamil Nadu government has put out restrictions on cinema halls with regards to night curfews as also complete lockdown on Sunday’s.

This leaves the action thriller with no shows post 6.40 pm across the state. No night shows are sure to have an impact on the box office collections of the film. However, the makers according to our sources were yet ready to brave the scenario to showcase their power at the box-office. But the Sunday curfew has put them in a conflicting scenario. With the closure of cinema halls on Sunday, coinciding with the sword of complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu riding on their head, the makers are in a tough position at the moment. On one side, there’s this action thriller, carrying phenomenal hype which is sure to bring in the audience in big numbers to the big screen despite the Covid cases, on other side, there’s this fear of overcrowding at cinema halls, resulting in the breach of the social distancing norms on toss.

On one hand, the cinema halls are open, but one fears the scenario of them being asked to down their shutters in the week of Valimai release. And there wouldn't be a scenario as disheartening as this, if it happens. The exhibition sector as well as the distributors have shown unanimous support to the film right now, offering 100 % showcasing all across the state, the main fear lies in abrupt closure of cinema halls, after the prints reach the exhibitors. It's all a scenario of paradox, especially for a film as big as Valimai, which is destined to take an earth-shattering start.

A source informs that both Boney Kapoor and Ajith Kumar are responsible citizens too and don’t wish to violate any norms set by the government. While they are confident of their film fighting Covid successfully to bring in the audience in the cinema halls, there is this social responsibility in supporting the stakeholders to keep the virus under control. It’s a wait and watch scenario at every moment right now, given how dynamic the things are, however, there is a very high possibility of this mega budget entertainer being pushed to a future date. “While they all respect the anticipation among the fans, the team wants the audience to enjoy the return of Ajith Kumar on the big screen without much of any sort of fear riding on their head. They are analyzing the on-ground scenario, speaking to the government officials on a regular basis before arriving at a concrete decision. A final call is expected to be taken by January 6 evening or maximum by January 7 evening,” informed a source.

It’s definitely not an ideal scenario for any producer to be in, but difficult times require everyone to come together and make a decision that suits not just the film, but also keeping in account the interests of a large good. Valimai has been awaited by the audience for the last 2 years, and if not now, it‘s certainly just a matter of few months before it hits the big screen. By then, most of population would be double vaccinated, with some even getting their boaster shots before experience Valimai.

