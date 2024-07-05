Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shares first post-wedding PIC with husband Nicholai Sachdev; says, 'calm after the storm'

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and her longtime partner, art gallerist Nicholai Sachdev, celebrated their nuptials in style on July 3 at the Hotel Leela Palace in Chennai, surrounded by a glittering guest list. Later, a large event was thrown by the newlyweds, and many politicians and well-known members of the film industry attended.

Now, in a recent update, Varalaxmi has dropped the first picture with her hubby Nicholai. Have a look!

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-Nicholai Sachdev's first picture after their wedding

Varalaxmi took to her Instagram story section and shared a cozy picture with her better half Nicholai as they hugged each other while enjoying the cloudy weather and a wonderful view. Varalaxmi wrote on the picture, “Calm after the storm. So blessed.”

