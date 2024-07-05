Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shares first post-wedding PIC with husband Nicholai Sachdev; says, 'calm after the storm'
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar drops 1st picture after the grand wedding reception with her better half Nicholai Sachdev.
Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and her longtime partner, art gallerist Nicholai Sachdev, celebrated their nuptials in style on July 3 at the Hotel Leela Palace in Chennai, surrounded by a glittering guest list. Later, a large event was thrown by the newlyweds, and many politicians and well-known members of the film industry attended.
Now, in a recent update, Varalaxmi has dropped the first picture with her hubby Nicholai. Have a look!
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-Nicholai Sachdev's first picture after their wedding
Varalaxmi took to her Instagram story section and shared a cozy picture with her better half Nicholai as they hugged each other while enjoying the cloudy weather and a wonderful view. Varalaxmi wrote on the picture, “Calm after the storm. So blessed.”
ALSO READ: PICS: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Siddharth, Mani Ratnam and others attend Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-Nicholai Sachdev's star-studded wedding reception