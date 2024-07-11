Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, husband Nicholai Sachdev look regal in unseen photos from dreamy wedding ceremony

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar married businessman Nicholai Sachdev on July 3 in a lavish ceremony in Chennai. Following their wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception attended by notable personalities from the South Indian film industry, such as Mani Ratnam, and various political leaders. Although the couple did not officially release wedding photos, unseen images from the beautiful ceremony have surfaced on social media and gone viral.

A glimpse into Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai's fairy-tale wedding

In addition to a white wedding, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev had a traditional Hindu ceremony. Unseen photos from their enchanting wedding have taken social media by storm. In one picture, Varalaxmi is seen wearing a white bodycon dress with a sweetheart neckline and a trailing hem, posing with Nicholai and their loved ones.

Another photo shows the newlyweds beaming with joy after their Hindu wedding. In another image, Varalaxmi is dressed in a red traditional saree with matching accessories, while Nicholai wears a shirt paired with a veshti.

Varalaxmi and Nicholai's grand star-studded reception

Varalaxmi and Nicholai hosted their grand star-studded wedding reception in Chennai. Notable guests included Chief Minister MK Stalin, music composer AR Rahman, actor-politician Suresh Gopi, actors Jackie Shroff, Kichcha Sudeep, Balakrishna, Venkatesh, and filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Pictures from the event, featuring the stars, have been widely shared on social media.

In the reception photos, Varalaxmi donned a ruby-colored lehenga with an intricately embroidered blouse, while Nicholai looked dapper in a maroon sherwani. They were joined by Varalaxmi’s father, veteran actor-politician Sarathkumar, and his actor-wife Radikaa Sarathkumar.

About Varalaxmi's husband Nicholai

Nicholai is a gallerist who operates Gallery 7, an art gallery in Mumbai. Varalaxmi has previously mentioned that she and Nicholai have known each other for over 14 years.

On the professional front, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was last seen in the Telugu superhero film titled Hanu Man starring Teja Sajja. She has also been cast in Dhanush’s second directorial venture, Raayan, where she will share the screen with Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, S. J. Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, and Aparna Balamurali.

