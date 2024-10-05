Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad’s daughter Gayatri passes away due to heart attack; Jr NTR offers condolences

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about an individual's death, which might trigger some readers.

In a shocking turn of events, veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad tragically lost his daughter Gayatri on October 5. Her untimely death was followed after she complained of chest pain. Gayatri was rushed to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad late last night on October 4. However, despite immense effort by the medical team, she passed away during treatment.

As per a report in Money Control, Rajendra Prasad’s daughter initially experienced gastric discomfort and was later admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. However, she suffered a heart attack around 12:40 AM, which led to her death.

Further, the reports suggest that Rajendra Prasad was on a film set at the time when he heard about his daughter Gayatri's condition. It is pertinent to mention that the actor's daughter was 38 years old and her last rites will be performed today in Hyderabad.

Gayatri is survived by her daughter, Sai Tejaswini, who has acted as a child artist. The entire family is deeply shocked by her loss. Rajendra Prasad, who has a son and a daughter, previously shared that after Gayatri's love marriage, he did not speak with her for a while but eventually reconciled with her.

Gayatri’s tragic death has not only been a shock for her close ones but also for the people in the Telugu film industry. Soon after the news of her death surfaced, superstar Jr NTR shared a heartfelt post on his official X account. Check out his post below!

Apart from Jr NTR, Nani also penned a note on Twitter.

The Devara actor offered his condolences and penned, “The death of Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayatri, who was very dear to me, is very sad. I pray that their souls rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Rajendra Prasad and his family.”

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical or mental illness, do not hesitate to seek help from medical professionals.

ALSO READ: Renuka Swamy Case: Court adjourns jailed actor Darshan's bail plea hearing; counsel accuses police of fabricating evidence