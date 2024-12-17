Viduthalai Part 2 release date, storyline, trailer, full star cast; everything you need to know about Vijay Sethupathi starrer action drama

Viduthalai Part 2 is among the most anticipated films of 2024. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the movie stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role alongside Manju Warrier. With the film just days away from its theatrical release, here’s everything you need to know about the project, including its release date, trailer, storyline, and more.

Viduthalai Part 2 release date and star cast

Viduthalai Part 2 is an action drama film and a direct sequel to Viduthalai Part 1 from 2023. The movie is set to hit the big screens on December 20, just in time to kick off the holiday season on a high note. In the sequel, Vijay Sethupathi and Soori will reprise their roles alongside Rajiv Menon, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Ilavarasu, Chetan, Balaji Sakthivel, and Munnar Ramesh, among others.

The cast of the film is further expanded with Manju Warrier, Kishore, Bose Venkat, Ken Karunas, Vincent Asokan, and others joining the ensemble.

Viduthalai Part 2 certification and runtime

Viduthalai Part 2 has completed its censorship formalities and received an 'A' certification. This confirms that the film will maintain its thought-provoking themes from its predecessor. Meanwhile, the runtime of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer is estimated to be around 2 hours and 50 minutes. According to the Times of India, Viduthalai 2 will be released with some minor cuts from the director's original version.

Viduthalai Part 2 storyline and trailer

Viduthalai Part 2 will delve into the backstory of Vijay Sethupathi's character, Perumal Vaathiyaar. The trailer of the movie was launched at an event in Chennai and featured songs composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

The trailer shows the transformation of Perumal and him getting oppressed, along with the consequences that follow.

Manju Warrier plays an activist and Perumal's love interest in the sequel. The film explores the dynamics of their relationship alongside supporting characters. The story promises to be a hard-hitting tale of people fighting for their rights against an unjust system.

One of the most striking lines from the trailer is "You could not gain political advantage with caste, religion, and class differences. That's when it started, this fear." Another impactful dialogue is "Leaders without philosophy only create fan clubs, and it does not lead to progress."

Take a look at the trailer below:

If reports are to be believed, Viduthalai Part 2 will stream on Zee5 after its theatrical run. Are you excited to watch the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer movie in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

