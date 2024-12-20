UI Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Upendra Rao's sci-fi action thriller in theaters

UI, starring Upendra, starring Upendra Rao has finally hit the big screens today, December 20. Despite stiff competition from other releases, including Viduthalai Part 2, Marco and Bachhala Malli, the movie is receiving positive responses in theaters. If you are also planning to watch this sci-fi action thriller with your family or loved ones in cinemas, then do check out the reviews shared by moviegoers on Twitter.

A social media user lauded Upendra's screen presence in the movie and wrote on X, "#uithemovie despite the predictable screenplay, one man holds the audience with his presence; the name is Upendra & the trademark sarcasm of world politics; it's his signature & stamp overall."

Another netizen reviewed the UI and called out its predictable screenplay. The post further read, "#UiTheMovie's first half has been decent so far, with pure rage and a standout one-man performance from #Upendra. However, there are a few flat scenes and a partially predictable screenplay flow, which are the drawbacks."

"The movie introduces a new plot and is technically brilliant, with excellent visuals and background music. The opening 10 minutes and the interval block had some exciting moments that kept the audience engaged," the user concluded.

A moviegoer gave Upendra's sci-fi film a 4.5/5 star and penned, "What a movie, sir! Mind blown! Syk movie! Rating 4.5/5 #UiTheMovie #UiTheMovieOnDEC20th #Upendra."

An individual shared a hilarious snap from the theater and posted, "The reason why we call #Upendra as a cult director. Translation: "If you are intelligent, get out of the theatre right now." Now I will see how reviewers review the #UI Movie."

"Interval twist was awesome. Rock it upendra sir mind game start. Each one character superb totally first half very good ending waiting for second half," read another review.

Check out more reviews below:

After a gap of nine years, Upendra returned to the director's chair with UI. He previously directed the hit film titled Uppi 2.

Apart from Upendra, the star cast of the movie includes Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, Sadhu Kokila, Murali Sharma, Nidhi Subbaiah, Indrajit Lankesh, Om Sai Prakash, and others.

