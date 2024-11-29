Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran to premiere on OTT after five-week run in theaters; Check release date and more

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran made a phenomenal run in theaters after releasing back on October 31, 2024. Now, it seems the film is all set to debut on OTT after five weeks in theaters.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the SK starrer movie is all set to hit Netflix on December 5, 2024. However, an official confirmation about the movie’s release is yet to be made by the makers and/or the OTT platform.

In an earlier report, the movie was said to have been delayed for its OTT release due to its successful run at the box office. In usual scenarios, Netflix debuts movies on the platform after a pre-decided theatrical window has been fulfilled.

Interestingly, movies like Bagheera, Lucky Baskhar, Brother, and Bloody Beggar, which were released on the same date as Amaran, have already made their OTT debuts on respective online platforms. Notably, this was the first time Netflix had extended a delay to a Tamil movie’s OTT release despite its theatrical window ending.

The movie Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is based on the valiant real-life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who sacrificed his life for the nation during an anti-terrorism operation. The film is adapted from the book India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, which includes a segment on the martyred soldier.

Advertisement

The biographical war flick, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, has been receiving critical acclaim from both critics and audiences alike. In addition to Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, the movie also features actors such as Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, and Shreekumar Ganesh in crucial roles.

Looking ahead, Sivakarthikeyan is set to star in the tentatively titled SK23 or SKxARM, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film, which is rumored to be an action thriller, will feature Bagheera fame Rukmini Vasanth in the female lead role, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.

Furthermore, SK is next set to begin his shoot for SK24, which will be helmed by Don director Cibi Chakravarthy. Additionally, it is speculated that Sivakarthikeyan would then join hands with director Sudha Kongara for SK25.

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi is all set to appear in the lead role for the movie, Thandel co-starring alongside Naga Chaitanya. The film is slated to release on February 7, 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘He made me a star’: Allu Arjun credits Pushpa 2 director Sukumar for being the man who made biggest difference in his life