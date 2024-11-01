Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrate Diwali together; Allu Arjun and Jr NTR spend time with their families

As Diwali comes our way again this year, many South celebs, including stars like Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rashmika Mandanna, have taken it to themselves to celebrate the festival of lights with heartfelt messages.

While Allu Arjun had celebrated Diwali at home with family and surprised everyone with a new look from Pushpa 2: The Rule as his Diwali wish, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda took their celebrations home. Vijay was seen celebrating along with his family wearing a green colored Kurta while Rashimika was spotted in a white traditional outfit. Interestingly, Rashmika’s pictures were clicked by none other than Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda which she confirmed in the post’s comments.

Check out the official posts by South celebs Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, and Allu Arjun

Similarly, Ram Charan was spotted making an appearance at home for Diwali as he appeared in his new look with cousin Niharika Konidela. The post shared by the actress not only featured Charan but also had actors Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Sai Durgha Tej, and Panja Vaishnav Tej too.

See the post here:

Moreover, Jr NTR was also spotted wishing everyone for Diwali this year with a special picture alongside his wife and kids. While the actor chose to appear in a black-colored festive outfit, his wife and children opted more of a brighter appearance.

See Jr NTR’s post:

Besides the celebrities mentioned, many more actors extended their love for fans and followers for Diwali this year and shared special messages.

Moving ahead, the new look of Pushpa 2: The Rule featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the leads was a true surprise for every fan. The new poster unveiled a first glance at the couple in their upcoming movie.

Advertisement

The film which is slated to release in theaters on December 5, 2024, would mark as a continuation of the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise and would showcase the love interests as a married couple. Aside from Allu Arjun and Rashmika, the movie would also have Fahadh Faasil reprising his role from the first part, becoming a perfect antagonist for Pushpa Raj.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is currently in the works on his new movie VD12, directed by Jersey fame Gowtham Tinnanuri.

ALSO READ: Throwback to when Vijay Deverakonda said 'That's the punishment I gave myself' after Liger flopped