Throwback to when Vijay Deverakonda said 'That's the punishment I gave myself' after Liger flopped

Popular actor Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut in 2022 with the film Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film features Ananya Panday as the female lead and was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. While Liger had created quite a significant amount of buzz on social media before its release, its box-office collection was extremely disappointing. In one of the throwback interviews, Vijay Deverakonda spoke about the failure of Liger and how he punished himself.

As per a report in ETV Bharat, Vijay Deverakonda opened up about what he has learned after Liger’s release and said, "There is no change in my attitude. I have remained the same before and after the release. The only difference is that I decided not to talk about the results of my films (before release) for the next three movies or so. That's the punishment I gave myself.”

The Dear Comrade actor revealed this during the promotions of his then-upcoming film Family Star with Mrunal Thakur in Hyderabad. Vijay Deverakonda described this self-imposed restriction as a punishment. This indeed illustrated his commitment to growth and professional integrity.

For those who are not aware, ahead of Liger's release, Vijay had predicted the success of his maiden project with Puri Jagannadh. The Geetha Govindam actor said, "I will start counting box office numbers after Rs 200 crore." However, despite the hype being Vijay Deverakonda's first pan-Indian film, Liger received criticism from both critics and audiences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in a special cameo role as Lord Arjuna in Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalii 2898 AD. Next, the actor is gearing up for two of his much-awaited films, VD12 and VD 14( tentative titles). Makers of the upcoming movie revealed it with the actor’s first look from the film.

Deverakonda has collaborated with Gowtam Tinnanuri for VD 12, which is scheduled to release on March 28, 2025. Besides VD12, he has joined forces with Ravi Kiran Kola for another action-packed entertainer. The actor announced both films on his birthday this year.

