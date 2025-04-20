Marco actor Unni Mukundan REACTS to Shine Tom Chacko’s drug case, says movies should not be blamed; ‘Cinema mirrors what’s…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Marco actor Unni Mukundan recently reacted to the arrest of actor Shine Tom Chacko in connection with drug use and criminal activities. In an interaction with OnManorama, the actor made it clear that cinema alone can’t be held responsible for such incidents.

In his words, the actor said, “It is not right to say that drug abuse and crime rates are increasing under the influence of cinema. Cinema mirrors what’s happening in society; it doesn’t encourage drug use. It cannot influence society in that way.”

The actor added that it should be investigated how such contraband substances are making their way into Kerala, especially in schools. Referring to the criticisms his film Marco received—alleging the promotion of violence and substance use—he defended the film for its cinematic integrity.

The actor said, “It is unfortunate that, in a country with educated people, awareness still needs to be created against drug abuse. The problem is not the movie Marco. Isn’t it just a movie? The film points out the things happening in society; it doesn’t promote drug abuse.”

The actor concluded by highlighting how cinema is often a soft target and that there’s no point in blaming it. Emphasizing that the problem of drug use and addiction exists in every industry, Unni added that people in the film industry tend to receive more attention when such issues arise.

His remarks come at a time when Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was apprehended by the police on drug use charges. The actor was booked after a four-hour-long interrogation; however, it has been reported that he was released from custody upon receiving bail.

The arrest followed an incident where the actor allegedly escaped from the police during a routine drug search at his hotel room. It has also been reported that he admitted to consuming MDMA and cannabis.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

