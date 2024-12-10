VIRAL VIDEO: SS Rajamouli secretly watches Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 in theaters, fans ask for review

Pushpa 2: The Rule received positive reviews after its release on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, the film has been performing exceptionally well in theaters. Amid the buzz surrounding the Allu Arjun starrer, acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli attended a special screening at Hyderabad's Vimal Theater.

A video of the same has been going viral on social media. In the clip, the director can be seen exiting the cinema hall after watching the action adventure. Upon noticing the paparazzi, he swiftly heads to his car and departs.

Reacting to the video, a netizen wrote, "Tomorrow tweet loading aithe." Meanwhile, another user commented, "Don't worry, there will be no positive review."

Take a look at the video below:

SS Rajamouli attended the pre-release event of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad. The RRR director expressed his excitement for the film and stated that it did not need promotions. He believed that Indians across the globe might have already booked their tickets for the first day.

He shared his experience of visiting the film's set at Ramoji Film City a few months ago. He revealed that Sukumar had shown him the introduction scene of Pushparaj during his visit. He praised the scene for its brilliance and praised Allu Arjun for its impact. Rajamouli also mentioned that the scene perfectly matched the grandeur of Devi Sri Prasad's background score.

According to 123Telugu, he said, "Sukumar showed me Pushparaj’s introduction scene. It was excellent. I told Sukku and Bunny only one thing. The scene will be as magnificent as Devi’s background score for it; the scope is limitless."

Recently, during the success meet of Pushpa 2, Sukumar expressed gratitude to SS Rajamouli. He shared that the filmmaker had played a key role in shaping the success of Pushpa: The Rise. Sukumar revealed that the team initially did not plan a pan-Indian release for the first part of the film.

According to Sukumar, they considered dropping the idea after releasing two songs in Hindi. However, Rajamouli convinced him, Allu Arjun, and the producers to move forward with it. Sukumar credited Rajamouli for his success.

