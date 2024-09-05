Anushka Sharma says she and Virat Kohli are not 'perfect parents' to Vamika and Akaay; 'We will complain about things...'

Anushka Sharma is embracing parenthood with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli these days. Anushka, who was staying in London with Virat and their kids, Vamika and Akaay, returned to India last night. After coming to Mumbai, Anushka attended an event wherein she shared that the couple aren't "perfect parents" to their kids. The actress stated that they complain about things while stressing that it can be normalized.

During her appearance at an event in Mumbai, Anushka Sharma got candid about her parenting journey with Virat Kohli while highlighting the pressure to be "perfect parents". Anushka mentioned the imperfections of being a parent while suggesting that she believes in their normalization.

"There is so much pressure to be like this perfect parent. We are not perfect parents, we will complain about things, and it is okay to admit it to them also. So they know that you are flawed," Anushka said at the event.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress added that owning to mistakes as parents makes it easier for everyone in the family. "Imagine kids having to live up to, ‘Oh my parents are like this’. So owning your mistakes makes (it easier)," she expressed.

Anushka Sharma further emphasized about imbibing good values in her kids, daughter Vamika and son Akaay. The 36-year-old actress stated that Vamika is "very young" to teach her anything as of now. Anushka shared that the couple becomes an example for her kids to perceive how they lead their lives.

The Chakda 'Xpress star praised her daughter Vamika who has "picked up" on how they express gratitude towards others in life and being grateful for the things that they have.

Highlighting the general ambitions of parents for their children, Anushka stressed that it is quite a "selfish space" to be in. The actress added that parents need to be grateful and their kids would follow in their footsteps.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress further noted that the kids can learn positive things from the environment if the parents "live by example."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will make a comeback as a lead in Chakda 'Xpress after the 2018 film, Zero.

