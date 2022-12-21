Vishal: You are judged by your previous Friday; Laththi actor on audience expectations and injuries- EXCLUSIVE

"I have given two films' involvement, injuries, energy and everything into one film. It took 143 days to finish the film so looking forward to the box office results because even after 5 years if I get to see the film on television, I will be proud of it. Usually, nobody plays the role of a constable but like to play the role of a higher official, and showing the life of a constable is new. It is the opposite of body language which I have never tried. I have always given orders, this is the first time am taking orders. It is a movie dedicated to every constable in the country," said Vishal in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

Owning the action hero status with films like Veeramae Vaagai Soodum, Enemy and more, Tamil actor Vishal is set for his next film, Laththi, which is releasing on December 22. Vishal, who is known for being the unexpected knight in shining armour on the big screen, this time, has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character as a police constable in Laththi.

"I jumped from the 4th floor and was hospitalized in Kerala for 3 weeks then. The last 45 minutes of the film are happening in one single location in an unfinished building. There is one particular scene where I had to jump from one floor to another, and when I had to do this, my hands got grated on nails and this became a regular thing. The makeup guys didn't know which is original blood and which one was fake when they had to clean. After one point I got immune to pain. I love to do my stunts on my own without body double, 109 stitches and running," says Vishal.

He dares to take on a wide variety of roles and makes sure to totally live in the character while shooting for the film. Due to this, Vishal suffered major injuries and a hairline fracture while shooting for a stunt sequence. He was hospitalized in Kerala for 3 weeks then.

Post lockdown, you need to surprise the audience and give something new on a platter otherwise they have a choice to watch stuff on OTT

Laththi is directed by debutant Vinoth Kumar. The actor says the drawing factor was its screenplay and that Vinod had the backing of the entire team.

Asked how challenging or easy it gets when working with a debutant director, Vishal said, "There are two ways to it, one is you gauge him when you listen to the script. The script is good but sometimes they alter in execution. Vinod, when he came to me and narrated the script, I heard the script and was bowled over by the screenplay. Playing a constable and father to a 7-year-old kid was something new so I felt it will surprise the audience. Post lockdown, you need to surprise the audience and give something new on a platter otherwise they have a choice to watch stuff on OTT. Only content-rich films bring audiences to theatres. His (director) vision was converted magically on screen so am really happy to see the final product."

I called the director and said I'm not unable to mouth a single dialogue

After Laththi, Vishal kickstarted shooting for his next Mark Antony in which he plays a gangster. The action hero thinks he should have taken a break after Laththi as the transition from playing a cop to a gangster got difficult.

"After Laththi I should have taken a break but I started shooting for Mark Anthony and I was totally clueless on set. I called the director and said I'm not unable to mouth a single dialogue as am yet to accept the fact that am playing a gangster role and is no more a cop. It is actually very draining and also in a way a good chance to do different roles but you need to keep a gap between two characters. It took one year to complete Laththi so I should have taken a break of a few weeks but I couldn't," says the actor.

While an actor always has to live up to the audience's expectations, Vishal says he doesn't get too carried away with the success and bogged down by failures.

Mark Anthony will be another landmark film of my career

"You are judged by your previous Friday so you have to be on your toes. It is like you cannot be laid back by your success and at the same time, succumb to failure and be cooped up in one place. Go chase and keep moving on delivering till you win. Mark Anthony will be another landmark film of my career, I'm hoping," he signs off expressing how excited he is for the film's release in Hindi as well.

