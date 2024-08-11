Samantha Ruth Prabhu's reaction to a fan's proposal post Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement is unmissable: 'Almost convinced me'

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently took everyone by surprise with the sudden announcement of their engagement. The couple exchanged rings on August 8 in Hyderabad and the news has quickly become the talk of the town. Amid this excitement, Chaitanya's ex-wife, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has also been drawing significant attention.

Following the news of Chaitanya and Sobhita's engagement, Samantha received a marriage proposal from a devoted fan. The fan shared a video on Instagram, captioning it, "You miss 100 per cent of the shots you don’t take." In the video, he added a text overlay that read, "Me on my way to Samantha to tell her she doesn’t need to worry because I’ll always be there for her."

In the video, Samantha’s fan, Mukesh Chintha, is seen packing his bags, boarding a plane, and standing outside the actress's house, where he makes his case for why he would be a suitable partner for her. He expressed that he’s open to marriage (if Samantha is) and asked for two years to become financially independent. He even presented a paper heart as a token of his promise to her.

This fan-made video might have gone unnoticed like many others, but it caught Samantha's eye. The actress not only watched the reel but also took the time to comment on it, adding a touch of humor. Known for her dedication to fitness, Samantha wrote, "The gym in the background almost convinced me."

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is all set to marry Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple has been dating each other for nearly two years.

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 after dating for some time. However, after four years of marriage, they decided to part ways, making the announcement just days before what would have been their fourth wedding anniversary.

On the professional front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, which also stars Varun Dhawan and is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

