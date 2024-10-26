WATCH: Jani Master shares emotional video with family amid sexual assault charges; says ‘A lot is taken away from us…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains information on sexual assault, which might be triggering for some readers.

Choreographer Jani Master, who faces allegations of sexual assault by his former colleague, has shared a new emotional video on his social media handle. In a video close to 2 minutes in length, the choreographer can be seen embracing his children and wife as they all get emotional.

With the Papa Meri Jaan song from Animal in the background, the video showcased the choreographer getting deeply emotional. In the post, the artist said, “A lot is taken away from us in these 37 days. My family & well wishers' prayers got me here today.”

“Truth is often eclipsed but never extinguished, it will prevail one day. This phase of life which my entire family had gone through, will pierce my heart forever,” he further added.

Check out the official post made by Jani Master

The video of Jani Master returning home was posted after reports of the choreographer being granted bail by the High Court. The court has reportedly asked the accused to not interfere in the victim’s life and also to remain in touch with the investigators.

For those unversed, the Butta Bomma choreographer is facing charges of sexual assault after his 21-year-old colleague made a complaint against him. Following the complaint, the man was arrested by the police in Goa and had been under custody.

The police investigation has claimed that the choreographer assaulted the woman when she was a minor. She also claims that the choreographer assaulted her on several occasions. This leads him to face charges in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. Moreover, the choreographer has been charged under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

