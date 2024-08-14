Jr NTR completes Devara Part 1 shoot with minor wrist injury sustained during workout; check statement

Jr NTR has officially wrapped up filming for his upcoming film with Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1. However, the actor recently sustained a minor injury while working out in the gym. According to an official statement from his office, the actor sprained his left wrist a few days ago. As a precaution, his hand has been immobilized with a cast to ensure proper healing.

Despite the setback, Jr NTR demonstrated his unwavering commitment by completing the shoot for his much-anticipated film, Devara, last night. The actor's determination to fulfill his professional commitments, even while recovering from an injury, has garnered admiration from fans.

The statement further mentioned that the cast is expected to be removed in a couple of weeks, and Jr NTR will soon be back at work. In the meantime, his team has requested that the public refrain from speculating about the severity of the injury.

The statement read, "Mr. NTR @tarak9999 has sustained a minor sprain to his left wrist a couple of days ago while working out in the gym. His hand has been immobilised with a cast as a precautionary measure. Despite the injury Mr. NTR has completed the shoot for Devara last night and is now recuperating. The cast will be off in a couple of weeks and he will be back at work soon. In the meantime we request that speculation regarding this minor injury is avoided."

Jr NTR recently wrapped up the shooting of Devara Part 1. He took to his social media handles to pen a heartwarming note sharing his journey on the sets of the film. He expressed gratitude and wrote, "Just wrapped my final shot for Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can’t wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September."

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time in Devara. The movie is currently gearing up for its release on September 27.



